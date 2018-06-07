Tears flow as all aboard FlySax plane confirmed dead

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – “God, why have you forsaken me and the way I trust in you?” a relative of one of the 10 victims in the FlySax plane crash could be heard wailing.

The woman who could not be immediately identified lost her husband in the FlySax flight that had been missing for two days.

She had arrived at Weston Hotel where all the relatives were gathered and for the better part, they prayed and sang gospel songs until they received the painful news.

“Who will take care of my children?” She wondered, this time rolling on the floor.

Everything came to at a standstill.

– Statement from FlySax-

FlySax Chairman Charles Wako has urged members of the public to be sensitive and allow relatives mourn in peace.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have received information from the team reaching the crash site that there are no survivors,” Wako told journalists.

This after an agonizing 48 hour search that bore fruit Thursday morning, after the wreckage of the plane was spotted South West of Aberdare ranges.

The Cessna plane, belonging to FlySax and operated by East African Safari Air Express had 10 people on board.

The aircraft went off radar on Tuesday at 5.20pm.