Supreme Court to decide if ex-CS Kamau to be charged again

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Supreme Court will determine whether embattled former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau should be charged afresh over graft allegations.

This follows the move by Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to move to the apex court to contest the Appeals Court verdict that quashed his criminal trial.

Through special prosecutor, Ashimosi Shitambasi, anti corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti was asked to reserve his ruling on whether Kamau should be indicted.

Justice Ogoti agreed to await for the outcome before delivering his verdict whether Kamau should be tried afresh.

Kamau has since put a spirited fight against his prosecution insisting it is witch hunt based on pure malice.

The DPP recommended that he be charged afresh with abuse of office and flouting of tender rules.