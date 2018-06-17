Students escape with minor injuries after bus accident

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Several students of Kangubiri Girls Secondary School were on Saturday morning injured after a bus ferrying them to Nairobi overturned at Tambaya on Nyeri-Mukurweini road.

The accident happened about 50 meters from the Tambaya river bridge along the Mukurwe-ini and Tetu sub counties boundary.

According to witnesses, the bus tyre burst while descending a hill forcing the driver to swerve off the road to avoid falling into the nearby river.

The bus overturned.

The students, who suffered minor injuries, were rushed to Mukurweini and Nyeri County Referral hospitals for treatment.

A total of 33 students were on board the bus during the incident, and were heading to Nairobi for their midterm via the Nyeri-Karatina route.

About ten students sustained minor injuries during the accident.

The school Principal Agnes Mathenge said the bus which belongs to one of the parents had picked the students from school as per their regulations during the midterm break.

The students were taken to hospital by good Samaritans.

The Ministry of education has in the past taken stringent measures to avert frequent road accidents involving school buses.

For instance school buses have been directed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm.