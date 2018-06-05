Structures around Moi Girls demolished after rape incident, sparking protest

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas at protestors following the demolition of structures around Moi Girls School, Nairobi, after an alleged rape incident.

The demolition focused on all shops and structures surrounding the school that are believed to be a hideout of criminals seeking to gain access to the school.

The school has been closed for one week following rape allegations, and Kilimani Police Chief Michael Muchiri stated that investigations are being conducted over the incident.

At least five male teachers and a number of male non-teaching staff at the school have been directed to undergo DNA testing to assist in the ongoing probe.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has since demanded that boarding schools have mandatory security features which include the installation of CCTV cameras in a bid to stamp out sexual molestation of students.

In a statement, the union’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion explained that the institutions should also have trained security personnel, security perimeters and conduct routine checks to ensure the vice does not thrive.

Even before the dust settled on the Nairobi incident, Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo on Monday stated another similar incident was reported in her constituency.

Odhiambo said she received reports from the constituency security officials that a man was found hiding in one of the girl’s dormitory at Rusinga Girls School, Mbita on Saturday, raising concerns on the safety of the girl’s in boarding schools across the country.

The lawmaker has asked the government to handle the safety of girls in boarding schools in the country seriously while assuring that she will lodge legislation in Parliament to amend the Sexual Offences Act and the Education Act.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter who accompanied her also called on the Ministries of Interior and Education to work together and ensure that such cases do not happen in other schools.