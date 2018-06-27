Was he strangled in prison? Mother seeks answers over son’s death

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27- The death of a Kenyatta University graduate who had been remanded at the Industrial Area Prison continues to be shrouded in mystery, as authorities and his family give conflicting accounts.

Officials at the prison say the inmate died at the Kenyatta National Hospital following a short illness on June 16, a claim his family refutes.

The graduate was facing charges of impersonating Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro on Facebook, in the process allegedly defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans Sh500,000.

A family commissioned autopsy indicates that 24-year-old, John Kibowen, died as a result of strangulation while his fingertips had blood clots, as revealed by his mother Jane Anyango to Capital FM News.

“Why didn’t they inform me when they realised he was unwell as they claim?” she wondered.

“I was only notified when he was dead and already at the morgue.”

An autopsy report by prison authorities did not reveal the cause of death for the Computer Science graduate, who is set to be buried early next month.

“I am sure he was not unwell since we spoke 12 hours before his death. He did not inform me about it,” she said.

Their last communication was on June 15 when her son called asking for money.

“He told me that he had not eaten and asked me to send some cash. Though it was late, I walked out and sent him Sh450,” she said.

Money is usually sent to inmates through intermediaries.

She is not, however, aware whether her son had been cornered to ask for money or not, and if so by who.

Kibowen was charged in court with impersonating IG Boinnet and Muhoro on June 22, 2016 but was later released on bail.

He was then arrested for jumping bail on May 8, until his death on June 16 this year.

The post-mortem report has since been handed over to detectives at the Kilimani Police Division.