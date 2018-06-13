State loses appeal against ex-PS Thuita

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The State has lost an appeal against the acquittal of former Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thuita Mwangi and two others over Tokyo embassy purchase.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi has dismissed the appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions upon finding that the trial court was right in freeing them for lack of evidence.

Mwangi and three others were accused of graft in authorizing payment in the Sh1.3 billion scandal and it emerged the building was bought at an inflated cost.

Kenya lost Sh185.5 million in the purchase.