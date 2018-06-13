Sonko accepts Assembly’s rejection of Miguna for Deputy Governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he has accepted a decision by the County Assembly to reject Miguna Miguna’s nomination as his deputy on the basis of dual citizenship.

In a statement, Sonko said he would “respect the decision without reservation, and present another candidate to the County Assembly soon, after consultations.”

The Governor assured residents of Nairobi that in the meantime, the County Government would work to ensure timely and efficient service delivery in the county.

“The Nairobi County Government is working round the clock to take advantage of the pockets of favourable weather that we are currently experiencing to overhaul the roads and other infrastructure which were destroyed by the rains. God bless our beloved County of Nairobi. In God I trust,” he stated.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi ruled that the Assembly is not in a position to debate the nominee, because a state officer cannot hold dual citizenship, citing Miguna’s Kenyan and Canadian nationalities.

She said that the matter is of interest because the nominee is still in court fighting to acquire a Kenyan citizenship.

She also quoted the Public Appointments Act,2015 which provides for issues to be considered by relevant County Assembly in relation to any nomination,which include but not limited to any constitutional or statutory requirements relating to the office in question.

In the above regard,she said the County Assembly is not in a position to vet the nominee because statutory required documents were not provided.

The documents include Certificate of Good Conduct from the CID,Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board,Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority and clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The nomination of Miguna Miguna had raised controversy not only within the Assembly but also in the Jubilee Party where his nomination was met with opposition.

MCAs allied to Jubilee Party had earlier on in different occasions stated that they will reject Miguna’s name once brought to the Assembly because he is not a member of Jubilee Party where Governor Mike Sonko belongs.