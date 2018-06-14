Several people left homeless in Kibera following fire outbreak

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Several people have been left homeless in a fire incident in Kibera’s Laini Saba area on Wednesday night.

According to the Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito, ‘the cause of the fire is yet to be known but it is suspected it was started by someone who was warming his or her house.”

He stated that fire engines had difficulties in accessing the site as roads are poor in the area.

He however indicated that no injury was however reported from the incident and police say they are investigating the incident.