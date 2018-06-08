Several families displaced after houses sink in Murang’a

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Several families have been displaced after a number of houses sunk in Murang’a following heavy rains in the area.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), some of the houses sunk five to 10 feet while others have been split in the middle.

The organisation’s Central Region’s Manager Mugambi Gitonga stated that families are being assisted to relocate to safer grounds.

“The scenes have caused fear as residents say they have never witnessed such events, not even during the El Nino rains. The effects are however suspected to be triggered by the ongoing long rains that have caused havoc in several parts of the country,” he said.

He stated that the National Government is offering support for those affected through psychosocial support services and food distribution.

“The Kenya Red Cross Society has been on the ground aiding the affected families to move to high ground where they will be safer. The distribution of non-food items is continuing as well as the provision of door to door psychosocial support,” he stated.

He pointed out that an assessment is currently ongoing to establish the impact of the occurrence.