Seized contraband sugar has traces of mercury, copper

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A government chemist report has shown that a recently seized consignment of contraband sugar contains mercury and copper.

The revelation same as the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, Wednesday vowed to intensify the war against illicit trade saying millions of lives were at risk.

“I am shocked personally over what we’re doing to our country. Its mind boggling,” Matiangi said at the DCI headquarters where the report was released.

He said most of the seized products are injurious to the health of people.

“We ain’t seen anything. It’s going to be rough. It is hurting the economy. It’s hurting our health.”

Matiangi said the interior ministry the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing war against illicit trade which he said was hurting the economy due to tax evasion.

“We have firm instructions from the President to proceed without fear, without favour.”