Security beefed up in Parliament ahead of Budget Estimates

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Security has been beefed up around Parliament ahead of Thursday’s planned reading of the 2018/2019 Budget by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Rotich is expected to submit the draft Finance Bill, 2018 and other draft Bills and regulations relating to taxation matters for consideration by the House.

Police have warned there could be disruption of traffic flow on some routes as VIPs move to Parliament Buildings.

Kenyans expect Rotich to outline how he plans to fund and implement the ambitious Big Four Agenda anchored on Food security, Affordable Healthcare, Manufacturing and Housing, when he reads the budget.

According to budget estimates, the Treasury is expected to collect Sh1.923 trillion, with revenue anticipated to grow 17.04 percent.

This comes even as the Kenya Revenue Authority has continued to struggle to meet its targets.

Analysts at Genghis Capital are of the view that revenue collection enhancements, fiscal consolidation and investment in the big four agenda will take the day.