Secondary school heads meet amid rising concerns over students’ safety

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The 43th Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) annual conference is set to kick off in Mombasa on Sunday, with the safety of learners expected to dominate the week-long event.

Over 8,000 School Principals under KESSHA will be meeting at a time when detectives are probing an incident at Moi Girls in Nairobi, where a student was raped, and sexual harassment reports in Narok’s Maasai Girls that led to the closure of the institution on Tuesday.

Following the two incidents, the Teachers Service Commission issued new guidelines requiring students to be accompanied by at least one registered teacher of the same gender during school activities to enhance their safety.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the commission’s Chief Executive Nancy Macharia also directed head teachers to stop incorporating unregistered teachers or those deregistered by the commission in school programs, including co-curricular activities.

“Persons not registered as teachers (including teachers whose names have been removed from the register of teachers) should not be incorporated in the school programmes to teach, handle, manage, coach, supervise and/or assist in the teaching, handling, managing, coaching, supervision of pupils/learners,” the circular addressed to all teachers and copied to the Education Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary, Kenya National Union of Teachers, and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers cautioned.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to accompany Deputy President William Ruto to the official opening of the conference on Tuesday.