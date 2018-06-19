School of 52 where pupils constantly watch out for snakes

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Jun 19 – At first sight you will mistake the facility for a cattle dip, only to realise it’s a classroom.

There are no desks, no board but here, education-thirsty pupils gather to learn.

Pupils in this school have grave issues to worry about. They have no desks, chairs, blackboards and live in fear of being attacked by poisonous snakes of Mwingi.

Welcome to Kathungu Primary School within Nguni ward of Mwingi central constituency.

The school is poverty stricken with close to 50 pupils.

The school has a lot of challenges starting from the poor state of the infrastructure but this does not hinder the pupils from attending classes.

During this cold season the pupils are uneasy and impatient, they can’t wait for the lesson to end.

According to the school chairlady, the learning centre calls for better buildings, water storage tanks, TSC teachers among other needs to aid the pupils see a better tomorrow.

Like many schools, this school does not have a fence to ensure security of the pupils despite the security threats of the school situated few kilometres from Tana River County even with frequent attacks in the area.