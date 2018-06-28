Sakaja, Jaguar urge permanent solution to Gikomba fires

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Two Members of Parliament have urged the government to probe and provide a permanent solution to the perennial fire incidents at the Gikomba market.

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar while addressing journalists at the Kenyatta National Hospital where survivors of the latest incident have been admitted, said it was a clear case of arson which should be thoroughly investigated.

Thursday’s dawn incident left 15 people dead and 70 injured.

“This matter should be probed with a lot of seriousness it deserves because it’s not just property but lives have been lost. This time, the perpetrators of this incident must be found and brought to book,” he said.

Jaguar further called upon well wishers to donate blood, food and non-food items to assist the affected families get back to their feet.

The fire is said to have started from the expansive timber yard and a section that sells second hand clothes then spread to other areas.

The cause of fire has not been established.

This incident according to traders is the fourth in a period less of than seven months.

Echoing his sentiments, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja also called for a speedy probe into the incident.

“These incidences should not be made to look normal. The DCI should probe the matter with zeal,” said Sakaja.

In October 2017, after another fire incident in the market, President Uhuru Kenyatta called for investigations to establish the cause of the tragedy that occurred barely one month after a similar inferno in another section of the market.