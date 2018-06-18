Resident wants post of Nyeri Deputy Speaker abolished

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A Nyeri resident has filed a constitutional petition at the Nyeri Law Courts seeking abolition of the seat of Deputy Speaker in the county.

In his petition, Amos Muchiri has stated that the Constitution of Kenya 2010 does not provide for the office of Deputy Speaker but only provides for the Office of Speaker who is elected among persons who are not Members of the County Assembly.

Muchiri faulted Standing Order 5 of the Assembly noting it provides for the position of the Deputy Speaker which purports to invoke Article 194 of the 2010 Constitution.

He also said that he is not targeting any individual in the Assembly but opted to move to court to save tax payers’ money.