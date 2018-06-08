Relatives urge speedy probe into FlySax plane crash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Families of the 10 victims who died in the Aberdare ranges plane crash have called for speedy investigations to establish what transpired on the fateful Tuesday evening.

The ill-fated FlySax plane was destined for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi from Kitale.

Turkana Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wafula Wanyonyi says a thorough probe should be carried out to establish whether the accident could have been avoided.

He lost his first born son, Robinson Wafula at the crash.

“I am shocked and overwhelmed by grief,” he told journalists at the Lee Funeral home, where he has joined other relatives to identify their loved ones.

Such are sentiments by the grief stricken relatives.

“We have confidence that we shall get a true picture of what really transpired. We have to be patient,” he said.

His son was a father of a five year old son and husband to Cynthia Wafula.

“He was a businessman, humble, well educated and focused,” Wanyonyi said of his late son.

The aircraft was meant to land at Wilson airport but was diverted to JKIA due to bad weather.

Families only knew the fate of their relatives on Thursday, 48 hours after the plane went off radar.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit, there may be no need for DNA sampling since the bodies can easily identified.

The family members have been undergoing counselling ahead of viewing and identification of the bodies.