Red Cross rescuers injured as they dash to search for missing plane

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 6- At least 11 people were injured when a Kenya Red Cross vehicle was involved in a road accident on the Ol Kalou Njabini road.

The victims were among members of a rescue team that was heading to Aberdare Ranges to search for an aircraft that went missing on Tuesday evening.

They were rushed to JM Kariuki Hospital in Ol Kalou where they were undergoing treatment Wednesday afternoon.

According to Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich, the vehicle had picked the team from Ol Kalou Town and was heading towards Geta Gate.

“It is on the way that we suspect that it collided with an oncoming vehicle.Three of the passengers sustained serious injuries but the rest are in stable condition,” he said.

Reports on the ground indicated that the search for the light aircraft that went missing had not kicked off off due to foggy weather that affects visibility in the Aberdare Forest.

The search is being coordinated by Kinangop OCPD Jane Munywoki and Kinangop Deputy County Commissioner Peter Karanja.

The search party comprises Kenya Air Force, regular police and Kenya Red Cross personnel.