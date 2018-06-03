Raila firmly in charge of NASA, Kalonzo says

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, June 13 – NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official Opposition leader following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s handshake.

Musyoka said NASA is still intact with Odinga as the official Opposition leader stating that unity between the two leaders (Uhuru and Raila) does not mean that the Opposition is dead.

He said it is early to criticize the duo’s unity.

“The country has for long been ethnically divided. I support the handshake between Uhuru and Raila because for a lasting solution, people have to sacrifice themselves. Let us give them the benefit of doubt,” said Musyoka.

“NASA is actually under the constitution as official Opposition. We are still in Opposition and will continue criticizing the Jubilee Government especially on corruption,” he added.

Musyoka spoke at the AIC Church in Athi River, Machakos County on Sunday.

Accompanied by NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, the former Vice President was responding to calls by some Wiper MPs for him to take over as the Opposition’s leader, saying Odinga was now in government.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga should concentrate on uniting Kenyans to move the country forward and be ready to be oversighted by us with Kalonzo Musyoka as the official Opposition leader,” said Matungulu MP Stephen Mule.

He said Odinga should support the President in the fight against corruption and let Musyoka lead the Opposition.

“You should let Kalonzo be the official Opposition leader since you are already intimate with the Jubilee Government,” said Mule.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said the country cannot stay without an Opposition party.

“Raila has joined the government. The country cannot stay without Opposition, we cannot all join the government,” said Makau.

“We must leave others to oversee the government, Kalonzo take the role,” added Makau.

Makau, however, said they support the handshake since Musyoka had for long been advocating for a national dialogue.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama said with Musyoka, Wetangula and Mudavadi, they are still focused to meeting the NASA’s initial objectives of liberating the country from bad leadership.

“We want Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi to come together so that we take Kenya to where NASA wanted it to be. We are still committed to taking Kenyans to Canaan from Egypt,” Muthama said.

“The three leaders do not have any problem with Uhuru, we will unite Kenyans but remain in Opposition,” added Muthama.

Wetangula on his part said problems facing the country will not be solved through handshakes.

He said there must be a discussion on justice.