Raila asks Uhuru to hire international auditors in war on graft

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 18 – Opposition chief Raila Odinga has challenged the government to hire international audit firms and experts in the war against graft.

He said he supports the lifestyle audit of all State officers, which was ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday during the official opening of the first phase of the Sh11 billion Dongo Kundu by-pass in Mombasa.

Odinga said he is ready, as an individual, to undergo a lifestyle audit.

“I’m ready for the audit. We will work with the National Government in the war against graft,” he said.

Speaking in Mombasa during an ODM National Executive Committee and Parliamentary Group retreat at Flamingo Hotel Mombasa, Odinga said audits are good for a country.

“We are taking the position that is good for the Kenya. Lifestyle audit is good for the country,” he said.

Odinga said foreign audit firms will play a critical role in unearthing corruption without being compromised, adding that these foreigners helped in revealing the Anglo-Leasing scandal.

He said corruption in on the rise and the suspects are powerful people within the society.

“It is on the rise, the suspects are high and mighty and the figures are mind-boggling. We need to support this fight on corruption,” he said.

On the issues of emerging rifts within ODM, Odinga said they are firmly together as a family.

“ODM is strong and growing stronger. We are not here for an emergency meeting to discuss some imaginary issues, this is just a normal meeting like any other,” he said.

There were reports that Monday’s meeting had been called to discuss the future of ODM because of a looming crisis within the Opposition after his handshake with President Kenyatta.