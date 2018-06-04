Protest at Moi Girls as police probe focuses on male teachers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Dozens of people including parents have held demonstration at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi to protest the alleged rape of students.

The protestors who included old girls at the school camped at the institutions chanting anti rape slogans.

The school has been closed for one week following allegations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said that the closure will allow police and her ministry to conduct investigations into the reported assault on a Form 2 student at the national school.

Amina further directed that officers from her ministry to conduct a review of schools’ security to avert any possibilities of break-ins.

Already the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has ordered all male employees at the school to undergo DNA test.

According to police sources the investigation is targeting one of the male teachers who is suspected to have been involved in the incident.

Three girls were allegedly raped over the weekend which led to closure of the institution to allow probe into the incident.