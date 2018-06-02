President Kenyatta holds bilateral talks with SA Deputy President Mabuza

Shares

, MERU, Jun 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday held bilateral talks with South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza who attended this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Meru.

Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju attended the talks that focussed on a wide range of areas of mutual benefit to Kenya and South Africa, including security, the African Union reforms, economic and party-to-party cooperation.

The Big Four Agenda that targets provision of Universal Health Coverage, quality jobs for Kenyans through enhancing manufacturing, affordable housing, and food security and nutrition also featured prominently at the meeting in Meru where Deputy President Mabuza lauded President Kenyatta’s vision for Kenya.

Earlier when he spoke at Kinoru Stadium during the Madaraka Day celebrations, Deputy President Mabuza said Africa was encouraged by the recent development by the Kenyan leadership that has displayed great unity geared towards ending political animosity.

“We shall always be supportive of the unity, which offers a challenge to other African countries,” Deputy President Mabuza said.

He paid tribute to Kenya’s liberation heroes, led by founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, saying their struggle for freedom inspired the whole continent.

The Deputy President of South Africa arrived in Nairobi on Thursday ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, with the two countries’ Heads of State meeting on the margins of various international and multilateral engagements to discuss matters of mutual interest. South Africa also undertook a State Visit to Kenya on 11 October 2016 in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta made Working Visit to South Africa in January 2018 this year where he attended the African National Congress (ANC) annual anniversary celebrations in East London.

“This engagement forms the basis for the invitation to the Deputy President from Kenya’s governing Jubilee Party to strengthen party-to-party relations as well as trade and economic relations on the occasion of the Madaraka Day celebrations,” South Africa’s spokesperson to the Presidency said in a statement issued on Wednesday ahead of the Deputy President Mabuza’s visit to Kenya.