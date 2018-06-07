President Kenyatta appoints allies to key parastatal posts

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed his political allies and supporters who lost in the 2017 General Election to various positions within the various State Corporations.

In a special gazette notice, the Head of State appointed former Isiolo Governor Doyo Godana is also listed as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board replacing Mark Bor who had been forwarded from the Kenyatta National Hospital following the brain surgery mix-up that caused outrage across the country.

Also appointed are former Migori MP Charles Owino who will serve as Chairperson of the Board Directors of South Nyanza Sugar Company and ex-Samburu West MP Jonathan Lelelit Lati who will be the new Chairperson of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI).

In the Gazette notice, former Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi is to be the Non Executive Chairperson of the Agricultural Development Corporation Board.

The daughter of retireed President Mwai Kibaki Judith Wanjiku will serve as a board member of the Kenya Investment Authority.

Other notable Parastatal appointments include Former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga who will serve as a member of the Board of National Oil Corporation of Kenya and Augustino Neto, who once served as Ndhiwa MP will now be a board member of the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

Mombasa Governor aspirant Suleiman Shabhal was given the new Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Trade Network Agency and former Kenya National Union of Techers (KNUT) Chairman Mudzo Nzili will serve as a Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Irrigation Board.

Retired Generals Joseph Kibwana and Julius Karangi have been appointed as Chairperson of the Kenya Ports Authority and Non-Executive Chairperson and a trustee of the National Social Security Fund respectively.

Lilian Mahiri Zaja who was the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Comission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson will now serve as a commissioner at the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).