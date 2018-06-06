Pre-trial hearing of NYS suspects put off to June 20

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The pre-trial conference of accused persons in the Sh468 million NYS case will be held on June 20.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti adjourned the proceedings Wednesday following a request by defence lawyers.

The defence has protested against proceeding with the pre-trial conference for purposes of fixing hearing dates since the prosecution is yet to serve the accused persons with relevant documents to be relied upon by the State to prove its case.

The defence argued that to do so it will be prejudicial to their clients’ rights to a fair trial.

Magistrate Ogoti has ordered the suspects to collect the documents sought from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations next Wednesday.

At the same time, he has ordered police to investigate and file a report in court over claims that Evans Wafula’s home, a suspect in the case, was raided on Tuesday.