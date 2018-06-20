Pre-trial conference in NYS suspects case pushed to July 17

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – The pre-trial conference for the more than 40 suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has been pushed to next month.

Anti corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti set July 17 as the next date for the conference after it emerged that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is yet to furnish the accused persons with original witness statements and evidence to be relied upon during trial.

The defense protested the move by the prosecution to give them typed witness statements which do not have signatures.

As a result, the DPP has been directed to serve the suspects with the latter beginning Monday next week.

At the same time, the accused persons have been advised to make a formal application to challenge the decision by the Assets and Recovery Authority to freeze their bank accounts.

On the issue of bond variation following concerns that they are too stringent especially for the Ngirita’s, the court asked them to raise the issue with the trial court once hearing kicks off.

For those already processing their release on bail granted by the high court, magistrate Ogoti said an original ID, copy of the security valuation and passport are some of the minimum requirements.