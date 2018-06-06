Pre trial conference for over 40 NYS suspects to take place Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The pre-trial conferences for more than 40 suspects implicated in the National Youth Service (NYS) theft of Sh468 million will commence on Wednesday.

This is after they were denied bail by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti who directed that they be remanded as their cases progress in different courts.

Ogoti said he cannot release them on bond because they are facing serious economic crimes with the potential of causing anarchy, threat to peace and National Security.

They include 20 charged on Monday and 24 charged last week – including NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and Principal Secretary for Youth and Gender Affairs Lillian Omollo who have been in remand prison.

Though the lawyers representing the suspects had wanted the pre-trial hearings pushed further to allow them to study documents the prosecution is using against their clients, the Chief Magistrate insisted that they will proceed on Wednesday.

He however directed that the prosecution furnish the defence with all the documents they required by Tuesday evening.

The suspects will appear before three anti-corruption courts in Milimani, but to ensure the process is seamless, the Chief Magistrate assured that no case will be heard at the same time.

The magistrate further ordered a police officer to ascertain if PS Omollo is indeed admitted to hospital after prison authorities failed to produce her in court.

She was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital on Tuesday last week, a day after being remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison after denying charges of abuse of office and other corruption-related offences.

While in remand, prison authorities were directed to ensure suspects who get unwell are given the required medication.

A lawyer had submitted in court that his client had a heart condition and that he would like to be attended to at a private hospital other than Kenyatta National Hospital.

Three other suspects who only surrendered themselves to court on Tuesday will take their plea on Wednesday after spending the night at Gigiri Police Station.