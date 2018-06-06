Poor weather hampering search for missing plane with 10 aboard

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Bad weather is hampering the ongoing search and rescue operations of the Cessna plane that went missing Tuesday evening with 10 people on board.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), a National Police Service helicopter was scouring the area around the Aberdares forest and Ndakaini where the search is concentrated, but there was poor visibility.

“Weather is a challenge to the ongoing search & rescue operations, a National Police chopper is already up in the sky but weather condition is the problem. Following the missing aircraft, National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) appeals to members of the public to volunteer information which may lead to quick rescue and recovery,” the organisation’s Deputy Director Pius Masai stated.

The plane belonging to FlySax and operated by East African Safari Air Express was destined for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi from Kitale when it went missing.

Aviation officials said it went off the radar shortly after 5pm Tuesday.

A statement from the airline indicated that they were in the process of contacting relatives of those who were on board, with counselling centres already set up.

The agencies involved include in the search effort are the National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife, National Disaster Management Unit, Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Forest Service, Aviation Accidents Investigation among others.

Search and rescue teams were activated immediately but by Tuesday evening, they had yielded no results.