Police probing suspected suicide of 70-year-old man in Nairobi

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which a 70- year-old man was found dead in his house in a what is suspected to be a suicide case.

Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito stated that “the man’s body was found dangling from a rope in his house within Kasarani estate”, in what is raising concerns over increased suicide cases in the city.

In another incident, a suspected criminal was Thursday night shot dead in a botched robbery at Garissa Lodge in Eastleigh.

Police said a pistol was recovered from the slain man whose three accomplices escaped when they were confronted during a robbery at a retail shop.