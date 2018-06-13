Police in Kisii hunt two teachers over pupils’ rape

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Jun 13 – Two teachers in Kisii County are in hiding as the police hunt them down for raping primary pupils.

The two male teachers from Kigochi Primary School disappeared after they were caught having sex with pupils in a lodging.

“We are searching for the two teachers and soon they will be under police custody,” said area police chief Japhet Mwirichia by phone.

Kigochi Primary head teacher James Makori said the girls were part of the larger team sent to present their school in a sports competition.

Makori added that the two teachers had taken the pupils out for sports competition at Nyabite Primary and were on their way back when they lured the minors.

He noted that the two teachers have not yet reported for duty since the incident occurred.

County Education Director William Sugut said the teachers have since been interdicted in absentia even as they warned of stern action against sex pests.

“We have already blacklisted their names and once they are arrested they will face the charges,” said Sugut.