Police hunt armed gang that hijacked matatus in Eastlands

Today 10:42 am (5 hours ago)
According to Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito, “the matatus were ferrying passengers from the city centre to Umoja and Buruburu when they were attacked by men armed with pistols and knives.”/FILE

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Police are looking for a gang that carjacked two matatus in Eastlands and robbed passengers of their valuables and cash on Wednesday night.

According to Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito, “the matatus were ferrying passengers from the city centre to Umoja and Buruburu when they were attacked by men armed with pistols and knives.”

He stated that the first matatu was attacked near Burma Market on Jogoo Road when men who posed as passengers struck and demanded cash, rings and other valuables after which they alighted and hijacked another matatu.

He indicated that the attackers later alighted at a dark alley near Buruburu after the second robbery but no arrests have been made.

He stated that the crew of both buses are being held for interrogation as the hunt for the attackers goes on.

This is the latest such incident to happen in two weeks where passengers have been attacked and robbed in the city.

