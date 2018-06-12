Planning PS to face lawmakers over NYS scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Planning Principal Secretary Julius Muia will on Tuesday appear before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer queries related to the National Youth Service scandal.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai told Capital FM News that Muia will be answering queries raised by the Auditor General on matters relating to the scandal.

Sialai revealed that both Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and her Public Service Counterpart Margaret Kobia were also invited but have requested to appear at a later date.

Kariuki was the Cabinet Secretary in 2016 – the period during which the monies are said to have been lost – while Kobia was vetted and appointed to the docket early this year when President Uhuru Kenyatta reorganised his Cabinet.

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo, who is facing charges, has already appeared before the committee and refuted claims that NYS had lost such a huge sum of money undetected.

More than 100 bank accounts of companies and suspects involved in the multi-million shilling National Youth Service scam have been frozen.

A Nairobi Magistrate’s Court issued orders directing relevant bank managers to preserve all the funds in the accounts and any other that may have been subsequently deposited, for a period of six months.

The court issued the freezing orders last Friday following an urgent application by Asset Recovery Agency Investigating Officer Frederick Musyoki.

The application was allowed after Musyoki explained to the court that if the orders sought are not granted, the suspects are likely to withdraw, transfer all funds in the bank accounts and frustrate ongoing investigations to recover the stolen funds.