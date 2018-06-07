Peter Kinyua formally appointed as KFS Chairman

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has formally appointed Peter Kimathi Kinyua as the Chairman of the Kenya Forest Service following radical changes in the body that preceded the ban on logging across the country.

In a Special Gazette Notice, President Kenyatta stated that the appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from this month.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 (1) (a) of the Forest Conservation Act 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Peter Kimathi Kinyua to be the chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service, for a period of three years with effect from 5th June 2018,” the notice stated.

In the notice, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko also appointed eight members to the Kenya Forest Service.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 9 (1) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, the Cabinet Secretary, Environment and Forestry appoints— Under sub-section (b) Peter Leitoro, Under sub-section (c), Jane Wamoko, Under sub-section (d), Henry K. BarmaoUnder sub-section (e) and Jane W. Njuguna,” it stated.

Others who were appointed include Joel K. Laigong, Peter O. Wandera, Jaswant Singh Rai and Anne Tek.

The notice stated that they will be members of the Kenya Forest Service for a period of three years with effect from 30th May, 2018.

Three officials of the KFS had been sent on compulsory leave over abuse of office and “wanton destruction of forests”.

Former Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests in charge of Forests Protection and Security Alex Lemarkoko, proceeded on compulsory leave.

Head of Central Highlands Conservancy Samuel Ihure was also sent packing to pave way for investigation, as is a secretary to a senior director.

In the report released in April, a task force formed to probe the body stated that some KFS officers have adversely been mentioned, urging the Government for an immediate commencement of investigations and possible prosecutions.

The appointments came even as the government extended the 90-day ban on logging in community and public forests by a further six months.

Tobiko said that this was to allow the sector back on its feet, to be able to regulate the wanton felling of trees threatening Kenya’s ecosystem.

He stated that the six-month period will also allow the government to form a new Kenya Forest Service (KFS) board after the term of the previous one expired.