Parliamentary committee begins probe into Moi Girls rape incident

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – The National Assembly’s Education Committee has launched a parallel investigation into allegations of rape at the Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

The members, led by Malava legislator Moses Malulu and nominated MP Wilson Sossion spent the better part of Wednesday at the school where they visited the dormitories and held sessions with concerned officials.

While giving her account, the Kibra sub-county education director, Lydia Mutegi said she was called at 5am in the morning by the school principal requesting her to go to school immediately a rape case was reported by the students.

“I received a call from the school principal who informed me of the incident and immediately I drove to the school but I found the girls had already been taken to the hospital,” said Mutegi

According to the school boarding master Celestine Mutiso, there was no scuffle or commotion by the students until 5am in the morning the same time the students wake up to shower and prepare for their classes and one would hardly tell that such an ordeal had taken place.

“There was no yelling by the students and it was even hard to believe that such incident had taken place because the first thing any girl would do while in such a situation is scream and call out for help,” she said.

Mutiso added that she accompanied the school nurse together with four students to the hospital for examination but only one student underwent the lab test examination with no clarification as to why the other three girls were excluded.

The school was closed at the weekend for a week following an order by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who also dissolved the Board of Management amid investigations by police targeting five male teachers.