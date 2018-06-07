Parents demand answers over rape incident at Moi Girls

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Just a day after parliamentarians launched a parallel investigation into the Moi Girls School Nairobi rape allegations, parents went back to school Thursday for a school board election, amid inconsistencies over what transpired on Saturday morning.

Brian Weke, a parent at the institution, expressed his frustration with the management and called on the school to give a clear explanation of the incident as well as assure them of their daughters’ security.

“All the parents are here and we need the matron and all the school officials to explain to us what happened that Saturday morning,” said Weke.

The angry parents said they would not be coerced by anyone to conduct the board election before they were given a satisfactory report of the rape incident.

After back and forth with the school officials, the parents’ grievances were finally addressed leading to the election of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and executive board members.

The parents however questioned the security status of the school, saying that some students were still traumatized and afraid to go back to school.

The Principal Secretary for Education Belio Kipsang who was in attendance assured all parents that security measures will be reviewed not only at Moi Girls, but in all the schools countrywide.

“As a ministry we will do more to ensure that such cases do not happen again in our school, going forward sufficient measures will be put to guarantee that the safety and security of our students in schools is reliable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kipsang assured that Moi Girls School once they resume studies five police officers will be designated to the institution to even as the investigation is still ongoing.

The students are expected to report back on Sunday.