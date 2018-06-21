One person succumbs to Rift Valley Fever in Siaya

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 21 – One person has succumbed to Rift Valley Fever in Siaya County.

The County Director of Health Bob Awino stated that tests confirmed that the 20-year old, who was a fisherman at Lake Kanyaboli, died from the fever.

Awino explained that there were fears of an Ebola outbreak but advanced tests at the KEMRI station in Kisumu confirmed Rift Valley Fever.

He says the livestock department has also taken samples from the animals in the area for advanced test at Kabete in Nairobi.

He warned locals to desist from taking meat that is not properly cooked to avoid more deaths.