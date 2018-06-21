NYS bail money should not be proceeds of crime – DPP warns

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti to ensure that securities and funds presented by NYS suspects in the 468 million shillings scandal are not proceeds of crime.

The Court earlier this week ordered all the 46 suspects to execute a Sh5 million bond, with a Sh2 million surety and Sh1 million cash bail.

The DPP, however, stated that the Asset Recovery Agency has raised fears that some funds intended to be used are not only suspect but subject of the current cases.

“Please not to confirm the validity and legitimacy of the securities and funds being presented by the suspects in the above mentioned cases for purposes of procuring their release on bail and bond. Concerns have been raised by the Assets Recovery Agency that some of the funds intended to be used are not only suspect but the subject of corrupt cases,” he said

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi, ordered the release of the suspects under stringent conditions that include surrendering their passports.

The suspects have spent 3 weeks in remand following the alleged loss of Sh9 billion in the State-funded department.