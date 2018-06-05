Nyeri County Government cancels tender of company named in NYS saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Nyeri County Government has cancelled a tender given to Ark Road Holdings, one of the companies mentioned adversely in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Through a statement, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu stated that the contract for the re-carpeting of the road between Kuku Lane Junction to Temple Road will be re advertised immediately.

“The County Government of Nyeri jointly together with Ark Road Holdings have mutually agreed to terminate the contract for tender No. CGN/INF/60/2017-2018 for re carpeting of the road between Kuku Lane Junction to Temple Road Junction,” she said.

She explained that the termination was mutual after the company stated that it would not be able to accomplish the job due to financial constraints. “Ark Road Holdings have cited financial constraints.”

All the suspects who were charged over the saga will know on Tuesday whether they will be released on cash bail.

They include 20 charged Monday and 24 charged last week–including NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and Principal Secretary for Youth and Gender Affairs Lillian Omollo who have been in remand prison.

The state through counsel Joseph Riungu was however, opposed to them being released on bail, citing the gravity of the offences facing them.

But through their Lawyers, the suspects have pleaded with the court to grant them a cash bail, with considerable terms because they are mere suspects.