Not yet free, appellate court tells ex-CS Kamau

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The Court of Appeal has declined to stop the fresh prosecution of former Transport Cabinet Secretary, Michael Kamau, over a Sh33 million scandal that led to his suspension in 2015.

In a ruling rendered on Friday, Justices Mohamed Warsame, William Ouko and Kathurima M’Inoti dismissed arguments by Kamau that the court had cleared him of wrongdoing.

The appellate court clarified that a decision to quash charges brought against him in July 2017, was premised on the fact that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was not properly constituted when it charged him.

High Court Judge Hedwig Ongudi had on April 11 declined to acquit Kamau on similar grounds prompting the ex-minister to appeal.

Kamau is accused of flouting rules by ignoring a design for the Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road done by Engiconsult Limited at a cost of Sh33,303,600 to enter an agreement with which saw the road redesigned without following due process.

Kamau was at the time set free after depositing a Sh 1 billion bond.