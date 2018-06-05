No traces of sex enhancing drugs in Mutula Snr, court told

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, June 5 – An autopsy report presented in court has ruled out the possibility that former Makueni Senator the late Mutula Kilonzo Snr, used sex-enhancing drugs before he met his death.

While testifying in a Machakos court, a Nakuru based medical doctor S.W Mwangi said there was no evidence of any physical injury following the examination of the late Senator’s body after the death.

The late Kilonzo was discovered lifeless at his Kwa Kyelu Ranch home in Machakos County on April 27, 2013.

The doctor told Senior Resident Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion that the late lawmaker died because of massive bleeding within his chest and cranial cavity.

“Honourable Mutula Kilonzo died of massive haemorrhage into the chest and cranial cavity significantly elevated blood pressure due to several factors including but not limited to excess ingestion of pseudoephedrine with caffeine,” he told the court.

He also said the deceased had elevated pressure because of different factors.

Mwangi said an examination of different features at the deceased’s home did not show any evidence of sex-enhancing drugs.

“After a thorough overview of the items at the late Senator’s home, no tablets were identified with features suggestive of Viagra, other types of Sildenafil or Cialis equivalents,” he said in a report.

The late Mutula Kilonzo’s family has been anxious over the delay in the inquest into his death.