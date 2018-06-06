NGO petitions Nairobi MCAs against vetting Miguna as Deputy Governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has petitioned Members of the County Assembly in Nairobi not to vet Miguna Miguna as deputy governor until the conclusion of the case on his citizenship.

In the petition, the group known as Active Citizens said Miguna should also not be Mike Sonko’s deputy until the question of his party membership status is determined.

The organisation’s Director Francis Murage stated that steps should be taken to invite members of the public to air their views on the nomination of Miguna.

“We are concerned that your office has not taken any meaningful steps to invite members of the public to air their views on the nomination to fill the position of the Deputy Governor yet the timelines for the casting of the vote are running very quickly,” he said in the petition sent to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

He further expressed concern over what he terms as the lack of interest shown by Sonko in filling up the position of Deputy Governor.

A case was filed in court soon after he nominated Miguna to be his deputy, with questions raised on his nationality and political party affiliation because he is not a member of Jubilee Party.

“We are concerned that the attitude of the Governor leaves no doubt that he is not interested in the appointment of a person to hold the office of a Deputy Governor and is only engaging in sideshows for him to continue hogging public office,” he stated.

The petitioner has urged the County Assembly not fall for these tricks but instead reject the vetting of Miguna to enable Sonko nominate another candidate who is legally qualified to be his Deputy.

Miguna had earlier denied knowledge of his nomination by Governor Mike Sonko terming it as a malicious distraction.

In his nomination letter, Sonko stated that Miguna meets all the requirements provided for in the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Elections Act and County Government Act.

The deputy governor’s post in Nairobi fell vacant after the resignation of on January 12, due to what he described as “lack of confidence from his boss.

“I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the county. Without fear, favour or ill will I step down to avoid abusing or betraying my oath of office to Kenyans, Nairobians and my family. Thank you for the encouraging support given to me so far,” he said.