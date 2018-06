Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – The National Assembly is set to resume sittings on Tuesday with the budget for the 2018/2019 financial year expected to be top on its agenda.

The legislators are set to debate the estimates for three days.

Following this, the budget is expected to be read on the second Thursday of the month.

Finance ministers of all East African member states – Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi – have over the years presented their budget speeches simultaneously.