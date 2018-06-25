Nakuru Town West MP due in court over dubious land deal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is expected in court on Monday, following his arrest last week over a transaction involving a disputed piece of land.

Arama was transferred to Nairobi Sunday night and is due to take a plea at the Anti-Corruption Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that the legislator will face SIX counts of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive.

Other charges which the DPP has approved include knowingly misleading an investigator and obtaining registration of land by false pretence.

Haji said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that the legislator in collusion with Nakuru Land Registry officers unlawfully and deceitfully influenced illegal registration and issuance of a certificate of lease of the disputed land to someone else, who has since disowned it.