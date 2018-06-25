Nakuru Town West MP charged over Sh60mn property

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has been charged over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of property worth Sh60 million.

Arama denied seven corruption-related charges when he appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti Monday morning.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document, obtaining by false pretences and misleading detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was charged alongside his co-accused Kennedy Onkoba, who also denied the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had stated that the legislator would face abuse of office charges, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive.

Other charges which the DPP has approved include knowingly misleading an investigator and obtaining registration of land by false pretence.