Nakuru Town West MP bail ruling due Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The bail ruling for Nakuru Town West lawmaker Samuel Arama and his co-accused will be made on Tuesday after the two spent another night in custody.

Nairobi Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered that Arama and Kennedy Onkoba be held at the Kileleshwa Police Station after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) objected to their release on bail on Monday.

The DPP claimed that the MP is likely to intimidate witnesses who are yet to record their statements if released on bail.

But Arama through his lawyer had opposed the application insisting that there were no compelling reasons why he should be denied bail, as no evidence had been adduced.

Arama denied seven corruption-related charges, which included conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document, obtaining by false pretences and misleading detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had stated that the legislator would face abuse of office charges, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive.

Other charges include knowingly misleading an investigator and obtaining registration of land by false pretence