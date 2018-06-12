Nairobi County Speaker Elachi rejects nomination of Miguna as Sonko’s deputy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will have to choose another nominee for the position of Deputy Governor after the County Assembly refused to debate the nomination of his choice – Miguna Miguna – Tuesday afternoon .

The Speaker Beatrice Elachi said the Assembly is not in a position to debate the nominee because a state officer cannot hold a dual citizenship.

“Article 78 of the constitution provides that a person is not eligible for election or appointment to a state office unless the person is a citizen of Kenya.Further ,the said Article provides that a State Officer or a member of the defense forces shall not hold dual citizenship,” she said.

She said that the matter is of interest because the nominee is still in court fighting to acquire a Kenyan citizenship.

“This matter has raised considerable controversy not just within precincts,but beyond the realms of our hallowed precincts,” she added.

She also quoted the Public Appointments Act,2015 which provides for issues to be considered by relevant County Assembly in relation to any nomination,which include but not limited to any constitutional or statutory requirements relating to the office in question.

In the above regard,she said the County Assembly is not in a position to vet the nominee because statutory required documents were not provided.

The documents include Good Conduct certificate from the CID,Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board,Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority and clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The nomination of Miguna Miguna had raised controversy not only within the Assembly but also in the Jubilee Party where is nomination was met with opposition.

MCAs allied to Jubilee Party had earlier on in different occasions stated that they will reject Miguna’s name once brought to the Assembly because he is not a member of Jubilee Party where Governor Mike Sonko belongs.