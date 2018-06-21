Nairobi County Govt says all set for launch of monthly cleanup exercise

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Nairobi County government says all is set for the launch of a monthly clean-up exercise of the city as part of measures to eliminate garbage.

The county’s Environment Executive Larry Wambua has told Capital FM News on Thursday that equipment such as brooms, wheelbarrows, and spades among others will be provided for those participating in the exercise set to kick off on July 7.

Wambua said the facilities will encourage Nairobi residents to engage in the monthly clean-up day as an individual and collective responsibility.

“On that day, we shall provide at least one truck in every ward to carry away garbage that will be collected .We want to have a culture where everyone is conscious that they should live in a clean environment and that its their responsibility to sustain it,” he said.

The cleanup will take place in all sub counties first Saturday every month as part of the new strategies to combat garbage menace in the City.

The move to have a clean-up day is aimed at emulating Rwanda which has achieved environmental gains through such measures.

The County Administrators in all wards have been tasked to carry out sensitization campaigns to residents in their respective wards ahead of the launch of the clean up exercise to be launched by Governor Mike Sonko.

“I had a meeting with ward administrators and I instructed them to go and hold meetings so as sensitize residents of those areas because it is the residents who benefit from a clean environment,” he said.

Wambua further called upon Cooperate organizations to come in and assist the residents with essentials such as refreshments during the cleanup day.

He noted that garbage collection has improved as they now collect approximately 1800 tones as compared to 800 tones that were being collected initially.

He further said 150 metallic garbage skips will be distributed to the city beginning of July.

Of these, 85 of them will be distributed to each ward and the remaining will be distributed within Central Business District.