Nairobi County Budget slashed by Sh2bn to Sh32bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22-Nairobi County Budget has been slashed from the proposed Sh34 billion to Sh32 billion to make it realistic and attainable.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee led by its chairman Robert Mbatia advised the County Treasury to focus on funding key sectors which are Health, Education, Roads and Water.

Mbatia, also the Kariobangi South MCA said the budget is over ambitious given the low revenue collection and advised the Executive to balance the recurrent expenditure with budget estimates.

“We feel that they cannot be able to finance the budget as at now. The executive needs to improve on the revenue collection and boost their revenue streams then we factor in the amount in the supplementary budget,” he said.

Appearing before the Budget Committee the County’s acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich agreed that there are loopholes in some of the revenue streams and assured the members that they will be sealed.

The major streams include parking, public toilets and outdoor advertising among others.

The County’s revenue collection now stands at Sh9 billion according to Finance Executive Charles Kerich and they expect to get another Sh16.5 billion from the National Treasury.

The executive had targeted Sh17 billion in revenue collection. MCAs said Sh15 billion was a more realistic target.