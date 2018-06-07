Nairobi CEC Veska Kangogo sent on compulsory leave for disobeying Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – The Nairobi County Government has sent the Devolution County Executive Veska Kangogo on compulsory leave for allegedly disobeying instructions from Governor Mike Sonko.

County Secretary Peter Kariuki pointed out that Kangogo disobeyed Sonko’s directive that she should not travel to the United States on the first of this month.

“It has come to the attention of this office that you travelled to the United States of America on 1st June 2018 having received express instructions from H.E the Governor not to proceed with the trip prior to departure,” he revealed.

He stated that this amounts to insubordination and ordered that she steps aside pending investigations into the matter.

“Your failure to obey lawful instructions from your appointing authority is tantamount to insubordination and therefore you are hereby directed to step aside from your duties and responsibilities as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Devolution and Public Service Management and proceed on leave pending provision of a satisfactory response as to why you travelled without express authority,” he stated.

He further directed that her to provide an explanation as to why she disobeyed the order within seven days.