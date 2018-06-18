Mwingi morgue leaves mourners in more distress

Shares

, MWINGI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Mwingi residents have raised concerns over the pathetic state of the Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary and are asking the County Government to move in and sort the mess.

The facility emits a foul smell that filters to the outside.

Faith Katunge, a Mwingi central resident who had gone to the morgue to collect a relative’s body told Capital FM News that some women who had accompanied her could not stomach the pong and ended up vomiting.

“We need our loved ones to be accorded better last respects by preserving them,” another resident who gone to collect a body told journalists.

The facility lacks curtains and bodies can be seen through the huge windows.

Mourners who visited the facility expressed disappointment with long queues at the mortuary catalysed by very poor services.

“We have been here for the past four hours and we have not been given our body yet,” one of them complained.

“The number of attendants should be increased for quicker services,” he told Capital FM News.