Mutua urges artistes to use theatre to highlight graft issues

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – The Kenya Films Classification Board has called on artistes to utilise the endless possibilities in film to address issues that plague the society on a daily basis like corruption, laziness and other vices.

KFCB Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua urged artistes to go beyond entertaining audiences and set the agenda on topical issues.

Speaking at Loreto Convent Msongari, Mutua commended the efforts made by the students and teachers there.

“Msongari is truly setting the stage for conscientious films in the country by producing films that are a call for action. Indeed, other players in the film industry ought to emulate you and ensure that their content conforms to our moral standards, national values and aspirations as a nation,” he said.

Loreto Convent Drama Club Patron Clifford Ouma noted that the productions provide exposure and a launch pad for students who intend to pursue acting and film-making as a career.

Ouma said alumni and current students have benefitted immensely by participating in these kinds of productions by acquiring skills in areas such as camera operation, sound recording, acting and various components of film making.

“These events provide a platform for our students, teachers, parents and members of the public to have fun outside the school environment in a responsible way and in a controlled environment,” he said.

“It also teaches them it is possible to enjoy oneself without indulging in unacceptable activities.”