Muthama: I will take charge of WIPER

, Makueni, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama now says that he is ready to take charge of the Wiper Party and restore what he calls the party’s lost glory.

Muthama was speaking at Mbooni Sub County in Makueni during a burial, which was attended by several leaders from the Ukambani region. He said the time for a Kamba president is now.

“It is time to put our house in order and speak in one voice in order to move forward as a community, we cannot afford to be swayed right, left and center we have to remain firm and united,” said Muthama.

As part of the plans to rebrand the Wiper Party, Muthama said they have relocated Wiper offices from the Lavington headquarters to the new ultra modern office complex along the Southern bypass, which will serve as the nerve centre of party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 presidential campaign.

Wiper, the biggest Party in Ukambani region suffered setbacks during last year’s general elections after a number of politicians defected, weakening the party weak.

“I urge you to return to the Wiper Democratic Party so that we can unite all Kamba’s and speak in one voice,” he said.

Meanwhile some politicians who defected from Wiper to Jubilee and other parties led by former Mbooni Member of Parliament Kisoi Munyao said they were ready to return to Wiper if proper structures are put in place to reorganize and strengthen the party.

“We are ready to leave Jubilee and join Wiper, clean Wiper house and we shall join you Muthama,” said Kisoi.

Others who decamped to Jubilee include former Kitui Senator David Musila, former Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Joe Mutambu, Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka and Masinga MP Itwiku Mbai.

Muthama applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to fight corruption but expressed fear that the war on corruption may not succeed as many big fish were being left out.